Kenya: UDA PWDs League Offers to Endorse Tim Wanyonyi for City Hall If He Decamps

13 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) caucus for persons with disability has pledged to support the candidature of Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi on condition that he decamps to their side.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura noted the candidature of the Westlands Members of Parliament is encouraging especially to persons living with disability in the country.

"We endorse Tim Wanyonyi for Governor of Nairobi as a person with disability but we want him to come to UDA; that is the only condition. We are encouraged by any person with disability who is running for office including Ruben Kigame," the Nominate Senator said.

"We are however, telling them the party of choice is UDA and the presidential candidate of the party is William Ruto. Come join us because this is the winning team and we will form the government together," Mwaura said.

Wanyonyi who is a second term MP is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The party has since endorsed him as its candidate for the August 9, 2022 polls.

Eight candidates have since expressed interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial race including incumbent Governor Anne Kananu.

Others are Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (ANC), Bishop Margret Wanjiru (UDA), Businesswoman Agnes Kagure, Dennis Waweru, Fwamba NC Fwamba and Richard Ngatia (Jubilee Party).

