Kenya Kwanza Leaders in Mt Kenya Vow to Resist Blackmail to Switch Camp

Thika — Leaders from Mt Kenya and those allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance have said they will not be intimidated, blackmailed or influenced to support opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The leaders said they will remain firm against the imposition of a puppet leader despite use of threats and intimidation.

They faulted the Government for abusing the criminal justice system to manage succession politics.

The leaders spoke in Juja and Thika in Kiambu County in the company of Deputy President William Ruto during rallies that saw Party leaders Moses Kuria (Chama Cha Kazi), William Kabogo (Tujibebe Wakenya Party) join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Kiambu County Senator Kimani Wamatangi decamp to UDA.

They were Party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs George Koimburi (Juja), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Githinji Gichimu (Gichugu), Irungu Kangata (Muranga) and James Wamacukuru (Kabete).

Others were Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Aron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Iscaak Mwaura (nominated), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Vincent Munyaka (Machakos), former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke, former Thika MP Alice Wahome and former Starehe MP Magaret Wanjiru.

Dr Ruto urged his competitors to stop using threats and intimidation to influence the outcome of the August polls and instead embrace democracy.

He said Kenyans should be given a chance to elect a leader of their choice devoid of state interference.

The Deputy President said his opponents can no longer hide behind Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) claiming to unite the country as it is now clear their main agenda was 2022 secession.

He said: "Let us seek power without threats, harassing business owners and intimidating leaders using the criminal justice system."

Adding: "Kenya is a free country where everyone is free to make independent choices."

Dr Ruto said Kenyans will reject a puppet leader imposed on them by a few individuals looking after their personal interests.

He said: "The ordinary citizens too, have interests that must be protected."

Waiguru faulted the Governor for intimidating and blackmailing Kenya Kwanza leaders for exercising their democratic right.

She said: "As one of the leaders who has been intimidated for supporting Dr Ruto, we have said we will not be coerced to abandon Dr Ruto."

Kuria said the use of state machinery to influence the people's choice of leaders will fail just like in the Juja by-election.

He said: "Defeating them is nothing new to us, we have done it before here in Juja. They came with the police and all state machinery and we still defeated them. We will defeat them again."

Kuria and Kabogo said they have thrown their parties' support behind Dr Ruto's candidature.

Kabogo said the people of Mt Kenya will back Dr Ruto and turn a deaf ear to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said: "There are those saying President Kenyatta will show us the way, it's not possible."

Mudavadi said Kenya needs a firm and decisive leader who would steer the country towards realization of its development goal and not a puppet leader.

He said: "It is now clear to all that Odinga, Azimio La Umoja and its leader are projects."

Wetangula appealed to President Kenyatta to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki who retired without interfering with his succession.

The Bungoma Senator called on Kenyans to reject Odinga terming him a political project who has nothing to offer Kenyans.

He said: "We urge Kenyans to reject Odinga who is a political project."

Kithure and Gachagua said it was regrettable that President Kenyatta had opted to join the opposition saying the people of Mt Kenya will not follow him there.

"The President does not decide on our behalf, we will vote for Dr Ruto. Kenya is a democracy," said Wahome.

Nyoro said Kenya Kwanza will not give in to threats and intimidation meted against them using the DCI, EACC and KRA.

He said: "They should stop using DCI, EACC and KRA blackmail and intimidate Kenya Kwanza leaders because we will not succumb to your threats."

Ichungwa said their opponents are going after the businesses of hardworking Kenyans to settle political scores citing Keroche company owned by UDA senatorial aspirant Thabitha Karanja.