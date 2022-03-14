Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Another Burial Ceremony in Anambra, Set Vigilante Vehicle Ablaze

14 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

Another gunmen attack has taken place in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State barely one week after a similar incident claimed 16 lives at Ebenebe, in Awka North local government area.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the venue of the burial ceremony and targeted vigilante operatives who were providing security at the venue.

According to a source in the area, the gunmen later headed to Utuh community in the same local government area where they attacked an office used by the local vigilante and set it ablaze. It also gathered that they abducted one person and his whereabouts was still unknown.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng has ordered the combing of the area for the gunmen.

Ikenga said: "Although no notification was given to the Police about the burial, information received revealed that the Vigilante operatives in the community were invited.

"Further details received showed that the miscreants arrived at the venue of the ceremony and started shooting sporadically in an attempt to disarm the vigilante operatives.

"The hoodlums also attacked Utuh Viligante office, where they abducted one person and set the Vigilante Operational vehicle ablaze."

The PPRO said the command has urged residents of the area to help the police with information that would aid the ongoing investigation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X