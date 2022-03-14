Nigeria: Dietary Choices Responsible for NCDs in Nigeria - NHF

14 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

THE Nigeria Heart Foundation, NHF, has decried dietary choices of Nigerians, saying it is responsible for increased cases of non-communicable diseases, NCDs, such as heart diseases.

To this end the foundation is organising a 'National Summit on Food, Drinks and Cardiovascular Health in Nigeria: Science, Evidence, Manufacturer and Consumer Advocacy' in recognition of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease in Nigeria, as well as the importance of prevention strategies through the promotion of healthy diets.

Addressing a press conference to announce the summit, billed for tomorrow, in Lagos, the Executive Director, NHF, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, lamented that a World Health Organisation, WHO, report showed that 76.2 million Nigerians (38.1 per cent) are living with hypertension, which poses the highest cardiovascular health burden.

According to Akinroye, globally, statistics show that cardiovascular health problems pose a high burden on health systems, an increasing trend that can be controlled by making healthy food choices.

He said: "The summit will identify intervention measures which can be instituted or are in place to reduce heart related problems like heart attack, kidney failure among others.

"It will proffer solutions to curb the scourge of the adverse effect on the cardiovascular health of Nigerians.

"It is hoped that at the end of this summit a consensus statement by all participants in the form of a communiqué will be made and this will be an advocacy tool to advise the government on the need to accept it as best practice to curb the increasing health and economic burden caused by dietary choices which led to communicable diseases of which cardiovascular disease is significant."

Earlier, the NHF Vice Chairman Technical Committee on the Summit, Mrs Dolapo Coker, who said non-communicable diseases are on the increase, said it remained the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in Nigeria.

