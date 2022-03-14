Nigeria: Mele Kyari Should Be Appreciated - Tanko Yakasai

14 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has called on Nigerians to adopt the attitude of appreciating public office holders whenever desirable.

Alhaji Yakasai, who addressed some newsmen at his Life Camp, Abuja, residence particularly mentioned the GMD of the NNPC Mele Kyari, in relation to the petrol queues that affected some parts of the country recently.

He said: "The speed at which the NNPC management moved to arrest the spread of contaminated petrol which triggered the shortage, is worthy of commendation".

He added: "We should not criticise all the time, especially in times of national emergency like what the country has gone through "

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai said the purpose of his message is to encourage public officers who show courage when it is needed, as well as to draw the attention of Nigerians to imbibe the culture of supporting their best leaders whenever possible and criticise only when it is necessary.

"That is how great nations are built," he said."The elder Statesman, who is from Kano state also stated that he is quite impressed with the changes the National Oil Company is going through.

Specifically, he said "The NNPC which had been operating at a loss since it was established more than forty years ago started making a profit under Mr Kyari.

I am also happy with the progress of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline that is sure to improve the economic performance of the whole country. As a country we must learn to appreciate our public officers whenever desirable," he concluded.

