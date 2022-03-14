Nigeria: Herdsmen Ultimatum to Benue Indigenes Prelude to Repeat of 2018 Massacre - Groups

Makurdi — The leadership of Southern and Middle Belt youth groups under the aegis of Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, have called on the military to deal decisively with the Fulani militia gangs terrorising Benue state the way the late 'Gana' and his loyalists were dealt with by the military to restore confidence among the people of the state.

The Coalition made the call weekend in Makurdi in its reaction to the recent three days ultimatum supposedly issued by herdsmen militia ordering Benue indigenes to vacate their land in Torkula village, Guma Local Government Area of the state, warning that "it could be a prelude to a bloody invasion similar to the 2018 pogrom."

The statement was jointly signed by the President General, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem; President, Benue Youth Forum/Coodinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator, South West Forum of South West Youth Leaders Forum, Shittu Waheed and the President, South South Youth Forum, Tito Zuokumor.

The youth leaders lamented that the failure of the military to rout the terrorist herdsmen the way and manner the then wanted 'Gana' and his loyalists were dealt with had left observers of the developments in Benue state to doubt the sincerity of the military in its operation in the state.

The statement read in part, "this threat by the Fulani terrorists without any fear of the military presence in that area of the state has created room for suspicion.

"The military deployed to the troubled communities in the state told us that they have neutralize Gana boys in the state, why haven't they neutralize the Fulani militia killing people in the state on a daily basis since they started their operations?

"No Fulani terrorist has been arrested and prosecuted in Benue State. Does it mean that the killings and atrocities committed by them are lawful while the atrocities committed by Gana boys are unlawful?

"The military and other security agencies should know that Nigerians are not fools and cannot be deceived by any unusual antics. How can the military be effective only when they see Gana boys and ineffective when fulani militia kill Benue indigenes in broad daylight? These smacks of selective justice.

"We have it on good authority that the Fulani militia want to conquer the Southern part of Nigeria through Benue. They want to take over communities on the river Benue Trough from where they will sail to the oil-rich South South states and take over the region.

"We call on all the 17 Southern States and middlebelt States to wake up from their slumber and stand in solidarity with their sister state, Benue. This is not the time for party, ethnic or state politics, but a time to defend our ancestral land and existence against these invaders.

"It might be the turn of Benue State today, but if we fail to collectively stop these Fulani terrorists, it will be the turn of other Southern and Middle Belt states tomorrow.

"We also call on the Nasarawa state government to immediately arrest and present for onward prosecution all those Fulani terrorists parading as herdsmen living in Nasarawa state who have made it a duty to be killing innocent indigenes of Benue state."