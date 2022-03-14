Kenya: Raila Departs for the UK After Azimio Coronation

13 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has departed for the UK, to start his week-long tour.

Raila departed on Sunday night, a week after endorsement as the presidential candidate for the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together more than 30 political parties.

His office released an itinerary showing that he will start with a meeting with the UK Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey on Tuesday at the Ministry of Defence headquarters.

He will also hold talks with UK Prime Minister's trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clarke at Westminster on the same day.

On Wednesday, Raila will meet with Lord Tarif Ahmad, the UK Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth -Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

He is also invited to the Chatham House for a Thinktank talk later that afternoon.

on Thursday, Raila will meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

He will conclude his tour with an address to Kenyans living in the UK at the Holiday Inn, Kensington.

Raila's main competitor Deputy President William Ruto was in the US and UK last week.

