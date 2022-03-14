Kenya: EPRA Reviewing Regulations for Petroleum Road Transportation

Nairobi — The Government says it is in the process of reviewing requirements for petroleum road transportation Licenses, Tanker Permits and Driver Certificates after Saturday's accident involving two tankers in Kakamega County.

One person died while others were injured in the accident that involved two petrol vehicles and a canter lorry at Mukhonje Market, Matete Sub-County.

The Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority says it will incorporate additional safety requirements including Defensive Driving Certification for petroleum road tanker drivers and period conformity assessment of petroleum road tankers

"We are in the process of reviewing requirements for petroleum road transportation Licenses, Tanker Permits and Driver Certificates to incorporate additional safety requirements that include, Submission of a detailed Highway Emergency Response Plan (HERP) at the time of application for a petroleum road transportation license," EPRA said in a statement.

The authority further said it has setup a multiagency team to develop guidelines that will ensure issuance of special permits to foreign registered petroleum road tankers and drivers while operating in Kenya.

"We continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure petroleum road transportation related accidents are minimized.

EPRA has called upon persons engaged in the transportation of petroleum to be extra vigilant.

According to the police, the petrol tanker, headed towards Webuye rammed into a canter after being hit from behind by another loaded petrol truck.