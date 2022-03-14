Nigeria: Herdsmen Taking Our People Hostage, Demanding Money, Food Items - Delta Community

Ughelli — Indigenes of Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have lamented the invasion of their communities by AK-47 wielding herdsmen, who they alleged to have taken their people hostage and demand money and food items as conditions for their release.

President-General of the kingdom, Mr. MacPherson Egbedi, who spoke to newsmen, weekend, said three persons were currently receiving treatment after they were shot by herdsmen, who came to Ohoro Secondary School to take a student hostage.

He said: "Some days ago, the contractors that are working in the secondary school were taken hostage.

"The contractors now called that they requested that they should bring some money, food items, so many things and that they spent about N68,000 in purchasing the items before they were released. They were about four of them with AK-47 rifles.

"Again last Wednesday, between 12 and 1p.m., the students of the school were outside when some herdsmen came and took one of the students to the bush. The teachers now cried to the town and that made the people to come out to rescue the boy.

"The herdsmen said they needed certain items to be purchased for them. Along the line, when they bought those items for them, they said they were not enough and they shot three persons who were taken to the hospital.

"We have been getting series of similar reports from Agadama community. They seized some persons, took four of them and ordered one to go to the town to buy food for them. Each time, we report to the police."

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said:

"Yes, there was an attack, but we can't ascertain the perpetrators. Investigation will unravel that."

