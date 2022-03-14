Kenya: JSC Announces 26 Vacancies in the Court of Appeal and High Court

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced 26 openings in the country's appellate and High court.

The new positions available for application include six posts at the court of appeal and 20 high court judges' positions.

"Following the declaration of vacancies in the Offices of: Judge of the Court of Appeal and Judge of the High Court vide Gazette Notices No. 2529 and 2530 dated 11" March 2022, the JSC invites applications from qualified persons to fill the vacancies pursuant to Article 172(1)(a) and as read with Article 166 (1)(b), (2), (4) and (5), Section 30 of the Judicial Service Act and the First Schedule of the Judicial Service Act (No. 1 of 2011)," JSC said.

The JSC directed all interested and qualified candidates to visit the commission's portal for detailed job description, requirements for appointment and instructions on how to apply.

The commission indicated that all applications should reach the Commission "not later than 4 April, 2022 at 5 PM"

"Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification," JSC stated.

JSC is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 171 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice.