Egypt: Emigration Minister - Ministry Launches Form for Returned Students From Ukraine to Join Egyptian Universities

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said on Saturday 12/03/2022 the political leadership directed bodies concerned to maintain the academic future of students who returned from Ukraine.

In a phone call with Sada El Balad Channel, Makram noted the Emigration Ministry launched a registration form for these students, mentioning the Cabinet agreed on transferring these students to private and non-profit universities.

The ministry will receive the evacuated students' documents as of Sunday for two weeks, the minister pointed out, adding the students, who have no documents, have a three-month grace period.

About 80% of the Egyptian students in Ukraine had left the country, she said, stating that a small number of students decided to stay in Ukraine to continue their studies.

The ministry has not received a request from any Egyptian family in Russia to return to Egypt, she added.