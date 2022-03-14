Egypt: 14 Egyptian Facilities Listed By OIE As Free From Brucellosis, Bovine Tuberculosis

13 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Agriculture and land Reclamation Minister El Sayed el Qusair said on Sunday the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) listed 14 Egyptian facilities as free from Brucellosis and Bovine tuberculosis, two infectious diseases that hit dairy cows.

The announcement comes as part of the ministry's efforts to develop milk collection centers nationwide through encouraging dairy farms to join the organization's diseases-free program and abide by recommendations issued by the General Authority of Vet Services.

The minister expressed happiness over this accomplishment that would contribute to increasing Egyptian exports of dairy products and offering high-quality products free of diseases.

The organization has earlier approved putting Egypt on a list of countries having facilities free of bird flu.

