Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attack On Irbil

Egypt condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted Irbil city early Sunday and caused damage.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the attack, reiterating solidarity with brotherly Iraq and its full support of all measures taken by the country to protect its security and stability.

Earlier in the day, Irbil came under an attack by a dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside Iraq but no casualties were reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism force confirmed that 12 missiles launched from outside Iraq hit Irbil.

It was not immediately clear where they landed.

MENA