Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attack On Irbil

13 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted Irbil city early Sunday and caused damage.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the attack, reiterating solidarity with brotherly Iraq and its full support of all measures taken by the country to protect its security and stability.

Earlier in the day, Irbil came under an attack by a dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside Iraq but no casualties were reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism force confirmed that 12 missiles launched from outside Iraq hit Irbil.

It was not immediately clear where they landed.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X