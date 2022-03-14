Liberia: MNGN Gold, Rep. Hills End One-Day Stakeholders Meeting in Boisien District With Residents

The Turkish Mining Company in Kokoyah District, MNG Gold, in collaboration with the office of electoral District One lawmaker Albert Hills, has ended a day-long gathering with residents of Boisien District.

Speaking to a team of journalists following the meeting, Rep. Hills said the event was triggered based on numerous complaints his office continues to receive from residents of the administrative district.

Rep. Hills named the construction of bridges on the company's constructed roads, the completion of the vocational school and the Sawen Town clinic, including the revisitation of the Memorandum of Understanding among other things as some of the complaints that were looked at during the meeting.

The lawmaker called on the public relations department of the company headed by Matthew Mark Gbanken to stop reneging on the company's engagement meetings in affected areas in Kokoyah Statutory District.

Rep. Hills said engaging residents of the district would help inform residents about the company and its operations.

For his part, the Superintendent of the Government Relations at MNG Gold Liberia, Eugene Kollie thanked residents of Boisien for the gathering. He pledged the company's commitment in completing the vocational school and the Sawein Town clinic in the soonest time.

Commenting on road connectivity, Kollie said the company has rehabilitated over 100 kilometers roads in the district, including the road leading from Sawein Town to Zoyee, Yolo Town to Beglin crossing point, Quikapo to Dayee, Dolo Town to New Town roads, among others.

In another development, the company through its Public Relations Department, has ended a day-long meeting with residents of Turkpa-Blee District.

The meeting, according to the company's Public Relations Officer, Gbanken, and the company's Liaison Officer, Keith Gboe, was aimed at engaging residents of the district about the company's undertakings in its affected communities.

Gbanken and Gboe named the construction of feeder roads, clinics, vocational school, provision of solar lights linking towns and villages in the district, among others.