Liberia: Medica Liberia Wants Sustained Gender Equality

Monrovia — As part of efforts in collectively fighting against Sexual Gender Based Violent (SGBV) and other violent against women and girls, Medica Liberia says the country will only make progress through sustained gender equality.

Medica Liberia joined the rest of the world on March 8, 2022 to celebrate this year's International Women Day (IWD) under the global theme: "Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow" and the national theme was: "Break the Barriers, set the stage for Gender Equality."

This year's celebration gathered women nationwide and created a platform for them to share best practices and experience on addressing climate change within the context of bridging the gender gap through mitigation and proper response to climate change that affects women.

The event also gave leverage on the bicentennial celebration to reunite women and inspire them to promoting gender equality after 200years of existence as a people, while providing an opportunity to compare and contrast gains made during the past years.

Speaking during the climax of this year's International Women Day, the Psychosocial Counselor of Medica Liberia, Madam Veronica Rennie Marshall said they performed drama in order showcase how gender equality can be sustained today, tomorrow and years to come.

Madam Rennie-Marshall further said they are creating awareness so that people can have knowledge and understating that violent is not the way forward.

"We women should be seen as important as men and value us as women. We play very important roles in the homes, work places, but our work is not seen. Celebrating the day is very important for us," she said.

Also speaking, one of the Outreach Officers of Medica Liberia, Madam Martha K. Ballah reemphasized that the drama was meant to create awareness on the various forms of violent in the communities and other areas of the society.

Madam Ballah said "Since today is International Women Day, we want men to stop violating women's rights and see them as partners and not as drums for beating."

"Rape is a crime, a first-degree felony and is punishable under our laws. Rape shouldn't be compromised at all levels. You can contact our one stop center for treatment," she added.

For his part, the Gender Coordinator for Montserrado County, Benedict D. Nya congratulated women in Liberia. Mr. Nya commended Medica Liberia for being so supportive to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection especially at the county level.

"We encourage women to break the barriers and set the stage for women empowerment and gender equality. Let's know that women and men are equal. The drama I saw performed by Medica Liberia depicts that we as male counterparts need to start breaking the barriers and set the stage for gender equality. We need lots of awareness," Mr. Nya added.