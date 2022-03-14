Tunisia: Destination Dhahar Wins Green Destinations Story Awards 2022, Category "Culture & Communities"

Tunis/Tunisia — The Destination Dhahar won the Green Destinations Story Awards 2022, in the category Culture & Communities.

Hence, Tunisia becomes the 1st Arab and North African country to win this distinction in the sustainable tourism field.

"Destination Dahar: Revitalisation of the authentic rural region through a sustainable tourism model and the valorisation of local Amazigh culture," was chosen as best story among a 100 stories worldwide.

Tunisia took part for the first time in this worldwide competition, organised annually by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and the Green Destinations Organisation at ITB Berlin 2022, to showcase and celebrate the most inspirational stories of resilient tourism practices from the Top 100 Competition.

Thanks to this distinction, the Destination Dhahar which is a mountain range stretching from Matmata to Douirat in Gabes, Medenine and Tataouine, will help promote the region for a whole year free of charge, to the most important international organisations and agencies.

Executive Director of the Authentic Tourism Federation Destination Dhahar Mohamed Hedi Kallali said that the region boasts more than 29 geological sites, traces of dinosaurs and a particular architecture, in addition to the know-how of its inhabitants in the handicrafts sector (weaving of Margoum, etc.).