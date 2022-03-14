Angola Prepares Acp Summit

Luanda — Angola hosted this Thursday, in Luanda, a concert meeting to assess the preparation level of the 10th Summit of the Head of States and Government of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP), set to take place from 6 to 9 December, in Luanda.

The meeting was chaired by the secretary of the State for Cooperation and International Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, reads a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ACP Summit was held in Libreville, Gabon from 6 to 7 November 1997, during which its leaders are committed to meeting regularly.

Since then the ACP countries started to hold their summit every two years.

Its main objective is based in the sustainable development of its member States and its gradual integration in global economy.

This year Angola assumes the presidency of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP).