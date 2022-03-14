Angola Records 34 New Cases of Covid-19

1 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola announced this Friday, the registration of 34 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, there are 25 cases diagnosed in Cabinda, 6 in Luanda, 2 in Huambo and 1 in Zaire.

These are 32 male and 2 female patients, aged between 3 and 58 years.

In the same period, no deaths or recoveries were reported.

In the last 24 hours 6,405 samples were processed, with a positivity rate of 0.5 percent. The cumulative points to 1,460,619 samples processed with a positivity rate of 6.8 percent.

The country has a cumulative 98,905 confirmed cases, of which 166 are active, 1,900 have died and 96,839 have recovered.

From the active cases, there are 1 moderate, 5 mild and 160 asymptomatic.

In the treatment centers, 6 patients are hospitalized, 38 are in institutional quarantine and 160 are in isolation.

