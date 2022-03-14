Angola and Japan Analyze Ticad Ministerial Meeting

1 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, met this Friday with the head of the Japanese Diplomatic Mission to Angola, Jiro Maruhashi, with whom he discussed information regarding the ministerial meeting of TICAD-8.

The Tokyo International Conference on Africa´s Development (TICAD) will take place on 27th and 28th of August this year, in Tunis, Tunisia.

It will be the second TICAD High Level Summit to be held in Africa, after Kenya hosted the event in Nairobi in August 2016.

In light of the results of TICAD-7, held in Yokohama, Japan, in August 2019, the co-organizers of the event will continue to support the holding of the forum in close collaboration with the host country, Tunisia.

Among the co-organizers of TICAD are UNOSAA, UNDP, the African Union Commission (AUC), the World Bank and the Government of Japan.

Also in this day, the head of the Angolan diplomacy, Téte António, received in audience the Serbian ambassador to Angola, Milos Perisic.

The meeting served to analyze the strengthening of cooperation between the governments of Angola and Serbia, in addition to reviewing issues related to multilateralism.

Angola and Serbia cooperate in agriculture and entrepreneurship.

