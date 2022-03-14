Kenya: TSC Says 70,486 Teachers to Administer 2021 KCSE Exams

Nakuru — The Teachers Service Commission says 70,486 thoroughly vetted teachers will administer the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Macharia on Monday that the teachers include center managers, invigilators, supervisors and even examiners because the test will eventually need to be marked.

She was speaking at the Nakuru Town East Deputy County Commissioner's office when she opened the examination container, while assuring that there will be no irregularities during the examinations.

"We have given the best teachers to monitor the exams. We have made strides in the administration of examinations and we want to assure the public that the examinations will be free and fair," Macharia stated.

Macharia further commended teachers and learners for completing the syllabus in the heavily short and congested term.

"It was a very shortened term but the teachers did their best and I am proud of them and am sure learners will do well," she said.

Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary, Eric Wafukho who had accompanied Macharia said a significant amount of resources will be allocated for infrastructure development in secondary schools as the country prepares for double intake next year.

He observed that although there would be a resource strain, the Treasury was well prepared to factor in the equation.

