Africa: ECA Engages Journalists to Become More Visible

The West Africa sub-regional office of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), recently organised a two-day meeting with policymakers and the Network of Economic Journalists in West Africa (NEJWA), on how to disseminate information on development issues regarding the sub-region, in the Togolese capital, Lome.

The event served as an opportunity to discuss effective approaches for journalists to support the dissemination and amplification of the work of the ECA and to show its visibility.

The theme for this year's conversation was: "Achievement of the ECA's Sub-regional Office for West Africa 2021 and the prospects for 2022 and 2023".

Speaking at the conference, Madam Ngone Diop, Director Economic Commission for Africa's sub-regional Office in West Africa, shared her elation to be part of the occasion, adding that the meeting is part of the implementation of the SRO-WA/ECA's communication and knowledge management strategy of organising policy dialogues and engaging its key partners such as policymakers and other development actors.

"Series of policy dialogues and conversations are also organised in response to the strong recommendation of the 24th Inter-governmental Committee of senior officials and experts of West Africa, held from November 10 and 11, 2021 in Banjul, for better dissemination of the results of the SRO-WA/ECA," she said; adding it is paramount for members of the West African Economic Journalists Network to know the work of the ECA Sub-regional Office for West Africa, and its intervention and support to countries.

Madam Diop said the meeting also serves as an opportunity for them to discuss with the media about upcoming ECA flagship events, such as the fifty-fourth session of the Commission and Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, scheduled for March 2022 under the theme: "financing Africa's recovery: a new beginning".

"I am already pleased to note that this responsible and dynamic partnership between the ECA Sub-regional Office for West Africa and the West African Economic Journalists Network contributes greatly to a better visibility and dissemination of our interventions as well as development issues of interest to the sub-region, in the service of the economic and social development of member states," she disclosed.

She reaffirmed ECA's readiness and commitment to accompany the network and to collaborate with journalists for the economic and social development of Africa.

For the information of the readership, it is the mandate of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) to intervene and support countries within the regional economic commission and intergovernmental organisations.