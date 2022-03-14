Tanzania: Samia At One - 236bn/ - Saved in Litigations and Arbitrations

THE sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has in the past one year saved 236bn/- from litigations and arbitration proceedings.

According to Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister, George Simbachawene, the monies were saved from 444 litigation and seven arbitration cases that Tanzania won.

A total of 1,391 cases were handled between March 2021 and February 2022, with 1,274 being litigation and 117 being arbitration proceedings. Mr Simbachawene made the revelation in Dar es Salaam yesterday while outlining President Samia's first year in office.

"The Office of the Attorney General represented the government and its Institutions in litigation and arbitration proceedings in which the government and its Institutions were prosecuted or sued during the relevant period," he said.

Mr Simbachawene added that the country's justice system has been strengthened by adopting Kiswahili as the official language of the country's laws as well as the language used in the administration and dispensation of justice.

Following these modifications, he stated that the Ministry coordinated the Law Interpretation exercise for all General Laws, resulting in the translation and submission of 210 sector laws to the Ministry.

Furthermore, he stated that the out-of-court dispute resolution system, which includes dialogue, conciliation, mediation, and arbitration, has been strengthened in order to speed up the process of cost-effective hearing and justice, as opposed to court proceedings, which can include lengthy procedures that are difficult for ordinary citizens to comprehend.

According to him, nine Court of Appeal judges and 21 High Court judges were appointed during that time, bringing the total number of Judges of the Court of Appeal to 24 and Judges of the High Court to 82 and 245 respectively.

The Minister stated that since the primary courts, the scope of representation in the legal system has grown as a result of law amendments and revisions.

Another success recorded, Mr Simbachawene said, is the establishment of Integrated Justice Centres (IJCs) in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Morogoro and Dodoma to ensure the rule of law and justice; and the establishment of a tribunal to deal with matters of inheritance and family matters.

Improved access to judicial services has been achieved, according to Mr Simbachawene, through the completion of buildings and the renovation of diverse judicial facilities, as well as the application of information and communication technology (ICT) in the justice system.

In the past year, he said, the government has reduced prison congestion in the last year by requiring that the investigation be completed before the defendant is brought to court, and that if the case is filed in court, the accused should not be arrested if the investigation is not completed.

"There has been an increase in the pace of court hearings, with the capacity for finalization of cases increasing by 7 per cent to reach 99 per cent, up from 92 per cent in March 2021," he stated.

Mr Simbachawene outlined other achievements recorded as increased issuance of birth certificates for children, where the under-five birth registration initiative run by Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) is being implemented in 22 regions in Mainland Tanzania and increasing registration rate from 13 per cent according to Census, 2012 to 65 per cent in 2021.

Another achievement, he said, is the integration of the RITA System with the Court where it has facilitated the verification of Court orders through the internet.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In strengthening the use of ICT, the Agency established an online registration system and ensured that all 139 Districts in Mainland Tanzania are connected to the system which has enabled the public to access various services, including new birth and death certification applications and verification of certificates," he said A total of 101,798 birth registration applications and 16,398 death certificate registration applications were received and processed, according to the Minister.

Marriage services, such as applications for religious leaders' marriage licenses, emergency marriage applications, certificates of non-objection as well as a permit to marry in a special place, divorce certificate applications, and Board of Trustees registration, are also available through the online system, according to him.