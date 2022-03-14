Tanzania: Z'bar Marshals Water Supply Investments

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Friday launched an ambitious five-year Zanzibar Water Investment Programme that aims at marshaling investments in production and supply of clean and safe water.

Addressing the High-Level Water Investment Conference here, President Mwinyi described availability of clean and safe water as a critical ingredient in efficient execution of the government's development plans in industrial, tourism and infrastructure sectors.

"Availability of clean and safe water is inevitable for the smooth provision of quality social services--education and health--to wananchi," Dr Mwinyi said, challenging water experts in the country to make good use of the gathering, which has attracted international water experts.

The isles leader invited prospective investors to explore business opportunities, saying Zanzibar islands are endowed with immense investment potentials in the water sector.

President Mwinyi said the conference has come at an opportune period amid devastating climate change's effects whose mitigation demands concerted efforts.

"I'm always wondering how effectively to address water shortage in the country; climate change has subjected us to serious shortage of water," the president said, hinting that reports indicate many water sources in Zanzibar are drying up.

He said the Zanzibar government is sustaining efforts to improve water production and distribution services to the islanders, expressing hopes that the conference will boost the drive. Global Water Partnership Southern Africa and Africa Coordination (GWPSA-Africa Coordination) Board Chairman, Jakaya Kikwete assured Dr Mwinyi of the organization's support to raise funds for the water investment programme.

"You will not work alone; we will work closely with your government to mobilize funds for this programme," the fourth-phase Tanzania president told President Mwinyi as he submitted the newly launched document.

He said water investment in Africa remains below the target to meet the continent's growing needs, with only 10 to 19 billion US dollars invested annually against a need of 64 billion dollars per year to meet the Africa water vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets, as per African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates.

Dr Kikwete said the African Union Heads of State and Government adopted the Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP) that aims at narrowing the water investment gap by leveraging 30 billion dollars annually in climate-resilient water investments by 2030.

But, the GWPSA-Africa Chairman challenged the African continent to create friendly environment to attract the private sector to inject money in the water sector.

He further reminded the governments to beef up funding to water projects. Queried Dr Kikwete, "Are we really according the water sector the attention it deserves in terms of budgetary allocation."