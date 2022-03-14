Tanzania: Govt Unveils 41.6tril/ - Budget

THE Government plans to spend 41.6tril/- in the next financial year 2022/23 in recurrent and development expenditures, as it on Thursday highlighted key priority areas of focus with agriculture given much attention.

Presenting the National Development Plan and the budget ceiling for 2022/2023, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba told Members of Parliament that the agriculture sector in the next fiscal year would be allocated a huge sum of money than it has ever happened before.

According to him, in the next budget, the government's proposals in the National Development Plan 2022/23 were complementing the implementation of the Third National Five-Year Development2021/22-2025/26 which aims at putting up a competitive and industrial economy for the wellbeing of Tanzanians.

The plan, he said, will focus on the continuation in implementing all key flagship projects which are expected to have wide, immediate and positive results in the country's economy.

The projects, he noted, include the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) which upon completion will produce about 2,115 Megawatts of electricity, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and improving the national airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), with the procurement of more flights.

The budget will also finance the ongoing construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the construction of the Hoima- Tanga oil pipeline, the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Lindi Region, as well as improving Special Economic Zone including a special investment area of the Bagamoyo port.

The minister further highlighted five key priority areas which include important projects outlined in the five-year National Development plan, including strengthening competitive and inclusive economy, by improving the Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara ports respectively as well as completing preparations for the implementation of the Bagamoyo port.

"Another priority is to strengthen the capability of production in the sectors providing raw materials, improving business and investment, increasing human capital, and catalyzing people's development.

Other priorities according to Dr Nchemba include; catalyzing inclusive and competitive economy, strengthening industrial production capacity and customer service, boosting business and investment, catalyzing people's development as well as improving human resources in the country.

Regarding the total budget for the next fiscal year, the minister said the government is expected to spend 41.063.9tri/- out of which the recurrent expenditure is 25.5tril/- (equivalent to 62.2percent) of the total budget and that 11.3tril/- will be spent in servicing the government debt as well as other costs of the treasury while another 9.7tril/- will be spent in paying salaries, new employments and promoting public servants.

He added that 4.5tril/- will be spent in other charges (OC) while development expenditure is 15.5tril/- (equal to 37.8 percent of the total budget.

"In the development expenditure, 12.1tril/- will be sourced from internal revenue sources (equal to 78.1percent) and 3.4tril/- will obtained from external sources," he added.

During the 2021/2022 parliament approved 36.3tri/- with 63 per cent of the budget meant for recurrent expenditure, while in the 2020/2021, the House approved 34.9tri/- for both development and recurrent expenditures.

To meet the 2022/23 target, the minister said, the money is expected to be sourced from tax and non-tax revenues, Local Government Authorities (LGAs), aid and grants from Development Partners (DPs) as well as local and external Concessional Loans.