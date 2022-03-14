Tanzania: Ilala DC Hails Dawasa's Creativity, Simplicity

Ilala District Commissioner, Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija has congratulated the Dar-es-salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) for their creativity and efforts in implementing the Simplified Sewerage System at Buguruni ward which has helped in improving household sanitation and hygiene.

Speaking during a site visit at the project area, he said that he was impressed to see DAWASA's deliberate efforts in making sure that they improve sanitation for people living in unplanned and densely populated settlements.

Mr Ludigija visited the Simplified Sewerage System project at Buguruni Kisiwani to observe the network efficiency which has over 100 users who have rehabilitated and connected their latrines to the system.

" I have observed how the system is beneficial to Buguruni residents, but the system will only be sustainable if the beneficiaries of the project will not dispose solid waste into the system, poor use of latrines will contribute to constant clogging which can also put the society at risk of being contaminated with diseases," he said.

Subsequently, Director of Infrastructure Development at DAWASA, Engineer Ramadhani Mtindasi said that DAWASA is planning to implement a major sanitation projects at Buguruni that involves construction of a waste water treatment plant and public sewers.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with Korean Exim Bank.

"DAWASA is going to implement major sanitation projects which includes waste water treatment plants at Buguruni, Mbezi beach and Kurasini," he said

About 12 Simplified sewerage systems will soon be constructed in Dar es salaam and the projects which are expected to commence by the next financial year (2022/22) will be financed through the Second Water Sector Support Program (WSSP II).