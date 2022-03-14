Tanzania: UN Women Assures Support On Gender Equality

THE UN women Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office (ESARO) Director, Dr Maxime Houinato has assured continued support for mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar on implementing programs aimed at improving the welfare of women.

He made the promise separately during his meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi. During his meeting with President Samia at the Tunguu State House in Zanzibar, Dr Houinato commended the head of state for her strategies of empowering women and promotion of gender equality.

For her part, President Samia emphasized on the need to maintain a good relationship between Tanzania and UN women on implementing development programs and projects on women issues.

"We have been in good relations with UN Women that has been enabling implementation of projects aimed at tackling some challenges that face women. A lot of success has been recorded on this," said President Samia.

Speaking during a meeting with President Mwinyi at the Mnazi Mmoja State House, the UN women director assured that the agency will continue working closely with the isles in its strategies to enable women in achieving their intended goals. Speaking, Dr Mwinyi told his visitor that the revolutionary government of Zanzibar has been taking a number of efforts on promoting welfare of children and women.

"The government has been taking different measures to ensure that women and children get their basic rights, and we shall continue doing all it takes on the matter" he explained.

While in Zanzibar, the UN Women boss also attended commemorations of the International Women's Day where he hailed President Samia for her exemplary work on promoting gender equality. He said Tanzania is a shining example for other countries across the globe, and that the fact of having a female president is considered as a living demonstration of how women can lead effectively.

"Your commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment has been exemplary. Women are taking up leadership roles, there is a strong commitment to review discriminatory laws and policy, and women are being afforded with greater economic opportunities," he hailed President Samia.

In the last year alone, significant headways have been made towards advancing gender equality and women's empowerment in the country. He said the achievements were recorded as a result of commitment among government officials on ensuring all the set goals and targets are realized.

Moreover, last year the government made efforts to co-lead the Generation Equality Forum Action Coalition on Economic Justice and Rights.

"Moreover, President Mwinyi has become the national champion for our 'HeForShe' campaign, and officially joined the HeForShe Alliance of global leaders from government, the private sector and beyond," he explained.

HeForShe engages men and boys to become change agents for gender equality.