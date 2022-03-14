Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Holds Meeting With Officials in Cairo

9 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

CAIRO [SMN] - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Abdi - Saeed Musa Ali, today Tuesday, His Excellency Ahmed Abu Al-Ghait, the General Secretary of the Arab States, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the University of Arab States in Cairo, In the presence of Ambassador Elias Sheikh Omar Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Egypt and permanent delegates to the University of Arab States.

The meeting addressed a number of issues presented by the way of providing Arab support to Somalia in the face of the severe drought crisis that is hitting the country, as well as the ongoing elections.

His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and his accompanying delegation, tomorrow Wednesday, will participate in the meeting of the Council of the Union of Arab States at the ministerial level in his regular league 2019 that will be held in Cairo.

