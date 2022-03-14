Somalia: Azerbaijan, Somalia Discuss Cooperation Issues

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Abdisaid Muse Ali on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The ministers discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries. The sides also exchanged views on cooperation between the countries within international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the meeting, regional issues were discussed. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current situation in the region after the conflict. Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali congratulated Azerbaijan on ensuring its territorial integrity.

The FMs also discussed cooperation in the field of education. The Minister of Somalia praised the allocation of scholarships by Azerbaijan within the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in this area in the future.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.