Algeria: Consumer Goods - President Tebboune Bans Export of Imported Products

13 March 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers, and gave instructions to ban the export of consumer products imported by Algeria, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

After listening to a joint presentation by the Ministers of Agriculture and Trade on the availability of staples, President Tebboune "ordered the Government to ban the export of all consumer products imported by Algeria, such as sugar, pasta, oil, semolina and all wheat derivatives."

In addition, the President of the Republic ordered to encourage farmers who supply the strategic stock of the state in durum wheat and soft and pulses with various incentives, including support in the form of loans, fertilizer, and other benefits.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X