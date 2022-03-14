Algeria: Consumer Goods - President Tebboune Bans Export of Imported Products

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers, and gave instructions to ban the export of consumer products imported by Algeria, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

After listening to a joint presentation by the Ministers of Agriculture and Trade on the availability of staples, President Tebboune "ordered the Government to ban the export of all consumer products imported by Algeria, such as sugar, pasta, oil, semolina and all wheat derivatives."

In addition, the President of the Republic ordered to encourage farmers who supply the strategic stock of the state in durum wheat and soft and pulses with various incentives, including support in the form of loans, fertilizer, and other benefits.