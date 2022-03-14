Nigeria: Academic Union Extends Strike for 2 Months

ASUU
ASUU logo.
14 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has extended its warning strike for another two months.

The decision to extend the strike was taken at the union's National Executive Council, NEC meeting held in Abuja last night.

Although the union has not made any public statement regarding the outcome of the meeting, a source told Vanguard that members resolved at the meeting held in an undisclosed location that the industrial action is extended for two more months.

The outcome of the meeting, the source said, was being drafted to be released in a statement to the media soon.

Details coming...

