Zimbabwe: Antonio Too Hot for Tenax

Dynamos teenage sensation Bill Antonio put up one of his finest performances in front of an appreciative crowd as the Harare giants subdued minnows Tenax in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The 19-year-old was involved in all the three DeMbare goals, two of them direct assists, as Ghanaians Martin Ofori and Emmanuel Paga found the target before Ralph Kawondera sealed the game late in the second half.

Tenax, who had arrived in Harare high in confidence after holding giants Highlanders at Sakubva last week looked like they were up for another big upset after they had forced the game to go 1-1 at half-time, courtesy of striker Joel Munsaka.

The Premiership yesterday welcomed more goals than the previous day when only three out of 10 teams found the back of the net.

Giants Highlanders were the biggest winners yesterday with a 4-0 thrashing of Herentals while log leaders Manica Diamonds fought back to beat Triangle 2-1. Whawha got their first victory this season in the 1-0 win over Yadah.

At the National Sports Stadium, Dynamos took the lead just six minutes into the game when Ofori tapped in at close-range after receiving a good ball from Antonio inside the box, to score his first goal on his debut for the Glamour Boys.

Antonio turned his markers from the right and sent an invitingly low cross across the face of goal. Paga was found flat-footed under challenge from the Tenax defenders but his compatriot was lurking behind and could not miss from that range.

DeMbare could have doubled their tally in the 13th minute but Ofori this time was guilty of missing a sitter. The Ghanaian found himself with the goal at his mercy after Paga had benefited from an error by Tenax defender Jack Chakuamba.

The Ghanaian found himself coming face to face with the goalkeeper Philip Makumi and decided to lay the ball for better positioned Ofori, who somehow failed to connect his shot from close range as the ball went over.

But the visitors refused to be bullied and they pulled one back with a beautiful strike from Joel Munsaka. The diminutive forward controlled the ball well and then roasted DeMbare skipper Partson Jaure before unleashing a rising shot from an angle to beat keeper Taimon Mvula.

Tenax substitute Virimai Mukudo could have punished DeMbare when he found himself in a good position inside the box but could not control the ball from a cross by Carlos Musimwa following a poor off-side trap on the right flank.

Antonio, who was a menace on the right flank, created another good opportunity for DeMbare when he outfoxed the goalkeeper Makumi to a long ball that landed just outside the penalty box.

The first touch by the former Prince Edward High School prodigy was brilliant, rolling the ball between the stranded goalkeeper's legs, and with the keeper cleanly beaten, Antonio made poor judgement with the decision to cut the ball back.

The DeMbare fans were already on their feet but they watched in disappointment as the retreating Tenax defenders intercepted the ball to safety.

But Antonio was a joy to watch. His combination with Paga proved difficult for the visitors. DeMbare had a good chance soon after the half time following a brilliant exchange between Antonio and Paga but the former skied his effort after getting a return pass at the edge of the box.

However, this exciting combination got it right in the 62 minute when Antonio dribbled past two defenders inside the box before laying the ball for Paga. The Ghanaian made no mistake with a low short into the bottom corner

Antonio was back to terrorise the prison wardens five minutes later with a low cross into the box from the right flank. Substitute Evans Katema was badly positioned, with his back to goal, but he healed the ball back across and Kawondera ghosted in from the back post to bundle home the third in the 67th minute.

DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya was full of praise for his team after scoring three goals for the first time in a game this season.

He singled out Antonio, the two Ghanaians and another debutant Junior Makunike, who showed promising glimpses after being introduced in the second half. Makunike is son of former CAPS United legend, Blessing "Yogo-yogo" Makunike. DeMbare rose to third place with 13 points from seven starts.

"I think it shows that the team is progressing, last week we scored two away from home. And today three, that's a huge improvement in terms of goal scoring but not just that but the performance in general has also improved.

"I'm happy for the two Ghanaians who scored today, particularly Ofori, who scored on his debut. I'm so happy for him and Paga, for that goal he scored again which took some bit of pressure off us.

"I also want to mention Bill (Antonio), he was a handful today. He was the engineer in all the goals we had today.

"I'm proud of the boy. He scored (his first league goal) last week and today he assisted two goals. That is really a remarkable achievement for a boy of his age. It shows that he is improving by each passing game.

"But overall I thought we started so well, scored in the early minutes of the game. After that we put in a lot of pressure but I also thought that we were not very clinical in front of goal. We missed quite a number of chances. We scored more difficult goals than those opportunities that we missed," said Ndiraya.

Teams

Dynamos: Taimon Mvula, Partson Jaure, Tino Muringai, Frank Makarati, Keith Murera (Nyahwa, 63rd minute), Godknows Murwira, Brendon Mpofu (J. Makunike, 67th minute)), Bill Antonio, Ralph Kawondera, E. Paga (T. Makanda, 63rd minute), M. Ofori (E. Katema, 50th minute)

Tenax: Philip Makumi, Tafadzwa Zhakata, Joseph Jambo; Jack Chakuamba; Dexter Marara; Carlos Musimwa; Edson Gavara, S. Munemo, (65th minute), Malvern Dumbura (T. Musiteyi, 65th minute), Joel Munsaka, Aristotle Manyamba, Takunda Mapara (V. Mukudo, 38th minute).

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 3

Tenax . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1