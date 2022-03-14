Zimbabwe: Nyahora Preps On Track

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean long-distance runner Rutendo Nyahora believes she is on the right track as she seeks qualification for the World Athletics Championships.

Nyahora is preparing for the Vienna City Marathon, scheduled for April 24, to try and run the qualifying time for the World Championships due to take place in Oregon, Eugene, United States, from July 15 to 24.

The South Africa-based athlete is one of the long-distance runners earmarked to make the qualifying times for the world meet.

The qualifying standard for women is 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds and 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds for men.

As part of her preparations, Nyahora took part in the Race to Equality 10km event held in Johannesburg over the weekend and came second in 35 minutes 55 seconds.

South Africa's Cacisile Sosibo was the first to cross the finish line in 33 minutes 14 seconds and on third place was Farida Zwane with a time of 36 minutes 12 seconds.

Nyahora expressed satisfaction with her progress so far and the time she posted on Saturday in the 10km race.

"My target was to run under 40 minutes according to my coach but I ended up pushing myself fast. I could feel that my body was responding. I am happy with my time and my body is responding very well.

"Last week I was checking my log book and I could see that there is a huge difference between the time I am running now when I am doing the long runs and when I was preparing for Vienna City marathon in 2019. My times now are faster than in 2019.

"I can feel it in my blood that I am going to run the qualification times. I want to make history for myself and make my nation proud. I want to be the first female in Zimbabwe to qualify for the World Championships three times in a row," said Nyahora.

Nyahora represented the country at the 2017 World Championships in London and the 2019 Championships in Doha.

The 2021 championships were moved to this year to avoid a clash with the Olympic and Paralympic Games last year.

She also competed at the Olympics in 2016.

Nyahora said the weekend's race was tough running against some of South Africa's top female distance runners such as the Phalula twins Diana-Lebo and Lebogang.

"The race was a bit challenging. The course itself was tough, the competition was tough running against the Phalula twins and other female athletes," said Nyahora. Diana-Lebo and Lebogang were fourth and fifth in 36 minutes 37 seconds and 36 minutes 39 seconds respectively.