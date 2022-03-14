Zimbabwe: Auxillia Mnangagwa's Brother Installed As New Chief Negomo

14 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's brother Paradzai Kutyauripo was installed as the 13th substantive Chief Negomo in Mazowe Saturday.

Chief Negomo's investiture ceremony was attended by Auxillia, top government officials and traditional chiefs.

The First Lady, who is the chief's blood sister, was accompanied by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's elder sister, Emma Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the event, the Auxillia said: "Today, I have come with my husband to my rural home. I have brought the man who married me from this village in years gone by. I have come to grace the occasion because I no longer live among you as I now stay where I was married. Tete varipano nhasi, she is the eldest aunt in our home, kwaMnangagwa. She came all the way from Bikita and said she could not miss this auspicious occasion."

Auxillia also led the women in a cultural procession from the home to the venue of the investiture ceremony. The procession included the spirit medium of the area, Tateguru Nyikadzino Mugumo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: "Ava vatete varipano is the eldest in our family where I come third behind her. After hearing that the Negomo chieftainship had come to the Chinanzvavana family, she offered to come along and support me hence her presence here. She is the eldest in the Mnangagwa family."

Rodrick Nyikadzino, speaking on behalf of the spirit medium Tateguru Mugumo, claimed the spirit mediums had approved of and okayed the ceremony.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

