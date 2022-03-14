Namibia: Struggling Eagles Take On Oman

THE Namibian Eagles hope to complete their UAE tour with a win against Oman on Monday after a tough series that has seen them winning only one of their four matches to date.

The Eagles won their first match against Oman by 110 runs after a great comeback led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, but since then have suffered two losses to UAE and one to Oman, with especially the last two over the weekend being heavy defeats.

Eagles coach Pierre de Bruyn said Namibia's batsmen had struggled on the tour.

"It's been a tough series so far, especially with the bat. We managed to pull through in the first game after being in trouble, but we just didn't manage to kick off with the bat after that," he said.

"It's not easy, especially in the Asian conditions and these two teams are playing at home so they are very comfortable in these conditions. They are very skilful and our top three batters haven't really set a good foundation for us to get good scores, but we are taking good lessons from this," he added.

De Bruyn said that the top-order batsmen needed to build big scores to win matches.

"We saw three hundreds against us in the last two games, while we had three 70s and we've got to learn to convert them into hundreds. A total of 350 yesterday was par for the course, and we were still on track after 40 overs - we had 240 runs after 40 overs and they also had 240 runs after 40 overs, but we had lost five more wickets than them and that was the difference. We can only win these games if our batsmen turn those 70s into centuries," he said.

On Friday, Oman beat Namibia by seven wickets after comfortably reaching the winning target of 276 with 23 balls to spare.

Namibia scored a formidable 275/8 off their 50 overs, with Erasmus scoring 76 off 99 balls, Nicol Loftie-Eaton 73 also off 99 balls, JJ Smit 44 off 43 and David Wiese 40 off 26, but Oman's top order batsmen chased down the target with ease.

Shoaib Khan led the way with a rapid century, scoring 105 not out off 75 balls (11x4, 3x6), while Kashyap Prajapati added 71 and Khawar Ali 54 not out as they eased to a comprehensive seven wicket victory.

On Saturday, UAE's top order batsmen all delivered big scores as they set a huge total of 348/3 off their 50 overs.

Chirag Suri scored 103 (10x4, 1x6) and Muhammad Waseem 78 (8x4, 2x6), while Vriitya Aravind smashed a great century, reaching 115 not out off only 76 balls (14x4, 2x6) in a dominant batting display.

In Namibia's innings, several batsmen looked well set, but none could go on to build big scores, as Craig Williams was dismissed for 79 off 84 balls (5x4, 1x6), JJ Smit (47, 2x4, 4x6) and Jan Frylinck (42, 2x4, 1x6), with Namibia falling 43 runs short of the target, as they reached 305/9.

Namibia now take on Oman in their final match today, but injuries have once again taken their toll according to De Bruyn.

"We've lost Zane Green, we had to send him back due to injury, while our captain Gerhard Erasmus broke his finger again, so we've had internal challenges, but there's a lot of cricket to be played in this league, we still have to play 25 matches and we've learned some valuable lessons," he said.

"Tomorrow is a big game, we want to go back to Namibia with two wins and another two points and hopefully we can click in all the departments. The bowlers have toiled well, on very tough bowling conditions and tomorrow we will give it our all and we'll go on from there," he added.