Sierra Leone: 'Stop It Sierra Leone' Launches # She Stands 2023

In it commemoration of the International Women's Day, Stop it Sierra Leone has launched a hashtag called "# She Stands 2023" to promote gender equality and encourage more women contest for public offices in the country.

"Break The Bias in Under Representation of Women in Politics" is the theme for the hashtag. The hashtag was launched in a press conference at Stop it Sierra Leone King Harman Road office, Freetown.

#She Stands 2023 hashtag has been implemented by stop it Sierra Leone in collaboration with other partners to promote gender representation in Sierra Leone's democratic governance.

The hashtag (#She stands) is geared to ensure that women are appreciated and incorporated into the body polity of Sierra Leone as key partners in diversity, participation and inclusion.

This is believed to only become possible through series of activities in which various publics can identify and assess women candidates that are capable of convincing voters to vote them into public offices.

"The objective of the organization is to improve under representation of women on local, parliamentary and National levels of governance. Help female candidates to achieve their aims of holding public offices; work with political parties to know what they have to offer to women on quota seats," the Executive Director John Koroma said.

The Executive Director further said he believes in women empowerment, saying that women should be at the frontline and not be afraid of male dominance in society.

According to Koroma, the organization (Stop It Sierra Leone) is focused on Education, Health and Human Development as its thematic areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that in the organization quest to promote education, they are partnering with schools and communities through which they have been providing aducational programmes about human rights to inspire change in behavior, morals, and responsibility in the management of rights, and to prevent abuse against women, children and the youth.

To promote health, he said they were partnering with the Government of Sierra Leone and ministries, departments and agencies of government in addressing Autism Spectrum disorder, a special ailment caused by neuron-brain damage condition in children at childbirth that often result to difficulty in speech control, mannerisms defunct physical and mental feature and other social upheavals, he said.

In human development, John Koroma envisaged that in the near future, addressing challenges facing women and youth in human rights would have to be aided with development programmes as they will need everyone support to advance Huma rights and stop the abuses.