Sierra Leone: Orange Inaugurates Le11bn Ultra-Modern Office

Chief Executive Officer, Orange Sierra Leone, Aminata Kane Ndiaye, has noted that Orange Group is extremely committed to be a major player of development in Sierra Leone, noting that they were convinced that what they do will be an essential lever for the development, growth, and influence of Sierra Leone in the region.

She was yesterday speaking at their Hill Station office, during the inauguration of their ultra-modern head office.

She said their desire was to improve the daily lives of the people of Sierra Leone through wonderful digital experience and to achieve that, the welfare of their human resources is the most vital pillar.

She said over the years they have made great strides in empowering their staff through regular trainings, medical and life insurance, in-house health care, fitness sessions, canteen services and attractive benefits packages.

She said they realised that as much as the office space was in good condition, it was not up to Orange's international standard which was why they started the journey to refurbish and extend it in 2020 in the heat of Covid.

She said they were proud to be inaugurating an edifice to not only appreciate their employees, but to also ensure the existence of enhanced working environment that will not only meet international standard, but also promote productivity and good health.

She disclosed that the building can accommodate 201 employees, with 7 meeting rooms, 24 closed offices for the top management, and 4 waiting rooms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have integrated the best of today's collaborative working methods which anticipates the link between teleworking and on-site work. Our commitment to health and safety is exhibited in the inclusion of plants in and out of the building," she said.

She said they incorporated an African Sierra Leonean style to decorate their space using artworks and furniture from local artists, and that the office also hosts meeting aisles, terrace, a space for prayer, an in-house Clinic room, a nursery, and a fitness facility.

"My final message goes to my team. I want to thank you for being the best of the best in the country, the region, and the continent. You deserve this work environment and even more. I am confident that this improved workspace will further inspire you to work harder to achieve even better results in the coming years. It is also your responsibility to care for this office space to maintain its ambience," she said.

Chairman of Telecommunications Oversight committee in parliament, Hon.Boston Munda of Constituency 21 in the Kenema District, thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Orange for having exclusive working relationship with Parliament, noting that they were very much proud of orange and assured orange Sierra Leone of good working relationship at all time.

Also speaking, Head of Finance at Orange, Victoria Elba, said before now, orange offices were scattered all around with their administrative and finance office at Kissy House, Siaka Steven Street and a singular shop at Howe Street and their operations at Wilberforce, adding that they later moved to Wilberforce where their head office was located.

She said they can now boast of an ultra-modern one-stop shop which houses the whole company.

She said they now have a comfortable working space with international standard with all facilities and many more.