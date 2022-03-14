Zimbabwe: Chamisa Contradicts Self At Rally

Thupeyo Muleya — Beitbridge Bureau

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa contradicted himself at a rally held at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge yesterday when he criticised the use of multi-currency system before promising his followers to do the same if elected into office.

Although he claimed to support the devolution of the economy and power, he surprisingly declared that he would do away with the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, key drivers of the devolution agenda under the Second Republic.

After failing to fill the stadium, even after bussing people from the town's surrounding villages, the opposition leader criticised the Government for using multi-currency rather than local currency.

This is despite the fact that his own deputy Tendai Biti who has persistently advocated for use of the United States dollar.

Chamisa promised civil servants that his government would introduce US$540 salaries as soon as he got into office.

"My government, as soon as we get into office, we will introduce US$540 salaries for all civil servants and we will revert to the use of local currency when the economy gets better."

The opposition leader also admitted that his party performed badly in the 2018 harmonised elections and failed to deploy polling agents across all voting stations nationwide.