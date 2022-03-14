Zimbabwe: Stage Set for Zim Artistes At Expo 2020 Dubai

The biggest stage has been set.

Nations have united for the first Expo in the 170-year history of the World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

According to the organisers, Expo 2020 Dubai is a transformative global gathering that celebrates humanity with a guiding theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". The Expo showcases three sub-themes -- "Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity".

Ever since the Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the public in October 2021 with a glittering line-up of international stars, as well as a live orchestra, performing in an illuminated Al Wasl Dome in an opening ceremony that will be remembered forever, several new acts have been confirmed to perform at the expo.

With 16 days left for the expo to end, the venue has become one of the most boisterous musical addresses in the world following performances by Kadim Al Sahir, Nancy Ajram, Ragheb Alama, Alicia Keys and Black Eyed Peas.

Now from United Kingdom giants Coldplay to Alicia Keys (United States) and Mafikizolo (South Africa) and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Zimbabwe has joined the high table.

Today, local artistes are set for the global stage at the Expo Dubai 2020 where thousands are to witness the Zimbabwean talent.

Well, they need to wave the flag high as all eyes are on them today.

The artistes who include the Bulawayo based outfit Songs of Lozikeyi and Jah Prayzah are expected to showcase their talent, proving to the world that Zimbabwe is not only the land of opportunities but also the craddle of musical talent.

On the day dubbed the Zimbabwe National Day, Songs of Lozikeyi will get the ball rolling at 12 noon while

will perform in the evening.

Songs of Lozekiyi who on Saturday night had their first test at the Angola stage proved worthwhile as they put up a scintillating performance in front of hundreds of music fans are expected to bring the high energy at the global stage to be watched by millions of viewers across the world.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo said all was set for performances on the global stage from the Zimbabwe crew.

"Well, that group Songs of Lozikeyi are going to serenade the world today and they are bringing a different talent from dancing, poetry to music from the usual traditional dances that we are popular with," he said.

"For Jah Prayzah, I won't say much as he has been on different platforms showcasing his talent and I guarantee you, he is now on the international level and we are happy he will too represent the country well tonight.

"It is good that they will also perform for the Zimbabwean market here."

Moyo said the expo was a great opportunity for the sector as it opened more doors.

"What we have witnessed here is amazing. Some foreigners were visiting our Pavilion and we were explaining about different cultures, languages, dances and art among others. Some were even shocked that it is from Zimbabwe and believe you me we managed to get contacts and hope to have festivals back home that promote our artistes.

"We are going to sit back at home, take what we have learnt and discuss with different boards and authorities how best we can also do similar projects.

"The good thing is we now have contacts and we are happy they are also happy with us. Zimbabwe is a land of opportunities and we should maximise that," he explained.

Asked for comment on Songs of Lozikeyi, artistic director Saimon "Mambazo" Phiri said the performance will not only blow up the world's minds but it was time to tell our own history.

"The performance is different in the sense that it's a story on its own about our unheralded Queen Lozikeyi.

"We are tired of having foreigners acting, singing about us while we lie idle so we decided to bring out a diverse act that even back home when they watch, they will be proud of us," he said.