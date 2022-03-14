Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Absolves Zanu-PF From Blocking Chamisa Rallies

14 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga says Zanu PF has no influence on police's decisions to block opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rallies around the country.

He said this while addressing the ruling party's rally in Mutare Sunday.

He said only the police are to blame.

Chiwenga's claims come at time Chamisa has had two of his rallies, in Gokwe and Marondera, banned and thwarted by police as the March 26 by-elections draw closer.

"The opposition should not blame Zanu PF about the ban of its rallies," Chiwenga said.

"It's not our problem, anyone is allowed to campaign. Please, deal with the police, and don't blame anything on the government or Zanu PF because Zanu PF is also applying to the Zimbabwe Republic Police to get clearance for its rallies."

On Friday, police did not sanction a CCC rally which was supposed to be held at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera on Saturday. This was despite that High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari's ruling that the rally should go ahead as long as the CCC addressed the internal remedies that the police had cited.

On Saturday morning, police barricaded Rudhaka and turned away thousands of CCC supporters coming for the event. Heavily armed riot police formed a human wall at the stadium, blocking all entrances.

A CCC rally in Binga, which is scheduled for tomorrow, is in limbo after police did not approve it, saying that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was due to visit Hwange on March 17, and they would not have enough manpower to handle the rally.

In February, police barred CCC from using buses and lorries to transport its supporters to rallies, despite Zanu PF bussing in its supporters to such events.

Zimbabwe goes to polls on March 26 in by-elections necessitated by recalls, deaths and diplomatic postings.

