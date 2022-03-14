South Africa: ANC's Inner Strife Cause of SA's Instability Since 2009 - Even Greater Violence Coming Our Way, Study Finds

analysis

A soon-to-be-released study by the Government and Public Policy (GAPP) think tank predicts that South Africa has entered a phase of ongoing, violent instability as a result of ANC internal 'tensions'.

The study titled "The Near Future of South Africa: Protest and Political Stability", by authors Ivor Chipkin and Jelena Vidojević, with Laurence Rau and Daniel Saksenberg, has found "compelling evidence" that "elite contestation in the ruling party is the most significant cause of political instability and conflict in SA today".

The report studied political stability in South Africa using quantitative techniques drawn from data modelling and AI and was funded by the Hanns Seidel Foundation as well as the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

The study utilised the Institute for Security Studies's (ISS) database on protest events as a baseline, supplemented and cross-referenced to other databases, including that of the South African Police Services and that of the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled).

"In this regard, this paper is unusual and innovative, we believe. It is based on the collation of large datasets in the public domain and the building of others that are not," said the authors.

