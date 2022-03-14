South Africa: ANC's Inner Strife Cause of SA's Instability Since 2009 - Even Greater Violence Coming Our Way, Study Finds

13 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A soon-to-be-released study by the Government and Public Policy (GAPP) think tank predicts that South Africa has entered a phase of ongoing, violent instability as a result of ANC internal 'tensions'.

The study titled "The Near Future of South Africa: Protest and Political Stability", by authors Ivor Chipkin and Jelena Vidojević, with Laurence Rau and Daniel Saksenberg, has found "compelling evidence" that "elite contestation in the ruling party is the most significant cause of political instability and conflict in SA today".

The report studied political stability in South Africa using quantitative techniques drawn from data modelling and AI and was funded by the Hanns Seidel Foundation as well as the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

The study utilised the Institute for Security Studies's (ISS) database on protest events as a baseline, supplemented and cross-referenced to other databases, including that of the South African Police Services and that of the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled).

"In this regard, this paper is unusual and innovative, we believe. It is based on the collation of large datasets in the public domain and the building of others that are not," said the authors.

The Government and Public Policy (Gapp) study findings...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X