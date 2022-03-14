South Africa's Top Players Face Tough Choice Between Proteas and IPL

13 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Some of SA's leading players will have to choose between representing the Proteas throughout the upcoming series against Bangladesh, or joining their Indian Premier League sides.

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar has said the decision by some leading players about whether to represent their country or take up lucrative contracts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains theirs to make.

Bangladesh will play three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Tests against the Proteas. The ODIs are on 18, 20 and 23 March, and the first Test starts on 31 March. The second Test is scheduled to end on 12 April.

The IPL starts on 26 March and runs for two months, although it's the first three weeks of the most lucrative tournament in cricket that affects the Proteas.

In all, there are 11 South Africans contracted to various IPL franchises. But most concerning is that the entire frontline Proteas seam attack is due in India while Bangladesh are in South Africa.

"I wish I knew more for my own personal sanity and that I could prepare, knowing that most of my bowlers are potentially not going to be there if they choose to go the IPL route," Elgar said...

