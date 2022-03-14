South Africa: Good Things Come to Those Who Don't Wait to Invest Tax Free

14 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Coronation

Invest early in this new tax year to get the most out of a Coronation TFI.

Many South Africans don't know that the government offers a tax break with no strings attached to encourage you to save - You are allowed to invest up to R36 000 each tax year tax free! With the new tax year upon us, make the most of it by investing sooner rather than later.

When investing, we believe that investors should prioritise taking advantage of their annual tax-free investment (TFI) allowances as early as possible so that they can reap the benefits of compound growth. It is what we call a first in, last out strategy for tax-free investing.

The power of investing tax free over the long term

Imagine investing the maximum amount (R36 000) annually in a TFI on behalf of your child from birth until the lifetime limit of R500 000 is reached in the year that they turn 14. The money then remains invested for four decades until your child reaches retirement age (65), allowing the investment to benefit from compounding of returns that are not reduced by taxes.

The end result, given certain assumptions*, is an investment worth more...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

