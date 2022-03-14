South Africa: Ramaphosa - There's a Long Way to Go, but Special Tribunal Is a Game Changer in Fight Against Corruption

analysis

The Special Tribunal of the Special Investigating Unit has shown we are turning the tide against corruption and State Capture, and unravelling the vast webs of patronage.

During the Presidential Imbizo in Mahikeng over the past weekend, several citizens raised concerns about the pace of the fight against corruption. They told me what I have heard in many other communities across the country: that the perpetrators of such acts are known, not least because they flaunt the proceeds of their crimes.

But the arm of the law is long. Those who have stolen from the state may believe they have gotten away with it. But their deeds will eventually catch up with them, whoever they are, and whatever position they may hold. They will learn that crime does not pay.

In this regard, one of our most effective weapons in the fight against corruption and State Capture is the Special Tribunal of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which I established in 2019. It adjudicates on matters that the SIU institutes for civil litigation after it has concluded its investigations. The Special Tribunal was set up to speed up litigation. This approach has made it possible for public funds and state...