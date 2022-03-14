Nigeria: NPFL - Maikaba Explains Rangers' Terrific 3-0 Away Victory in Uyo

While speaking about the game, Maikaba said his boys were able to better utilise their chances during the game.

Abdul Maikaba, the coach of Enugu Rangers, has showered praises on his players for their outstanding performance against Akwa United on Sunday.

Enugu Rangers recorded their third away victory with a 3-0 victory in a swashbuckling manner at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Three goals in the second half from Sam Pam, Chidibere Nwobodo, and substitute Shedrack Aseigbu gave Maikaba's side all three points and an upward shove to third place with 31 points from 18 matches.

The Gaffer while speaking during the post-match press conference said the result was timely for his side who are seeking to clinch a continental slot.

The former Akwa United coach said he would have preferred his side defeated another club aside from the Uyo based club.

"Actually, I can say I'm very happy about the result but I would have preferred this result against another team away from home.

"Akwa United is still in my mind and I don't think they are a bad side. What I've seen here is a group of young players who need time to gel and I believe they have the quality.

"This result shouldn't discourage them and I thank my boys for this wonderful performance. It was necessary for us to find these three points because, Akwa are on 27 points before the game and we are on 28 points. Winning the game means any of us can be in the third position and I want at any point in time my team should be in the continental slot and with this result, I think I've achieved that."

While speaking about the game, Maikaba said his boys were able to better utilise their chances during the game.

"Even at the beginning of the game; Akwa got chances in the opening 10 minute which I believe would have determined the result of the game, if they had scored at that time but losing those chances gave my team confidence to go and fight also.

"So we created our own chances even though we didn't take them. During half-time, I told my boys - 'guys if they can create chances we can create chances. It means anyone can win so let's get the first goal'. I believe they were under pressure because they are at home. That's really what happened."

No doubt, the Flying Antelopes have been impressive on the road this season, taking 14 points from a possible 27 and the former Akwa United coach, Maikaba shared the magic behind his team's results as their ability to concede fewer goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The magic I will tell you, anyone, that knows me very well, I'm a coach that likes attacking football but when I got to Rangers, meeting the players on the ground I have to change my thinking because I have good defence.

"I said let me build this team on defence that's the reason we are the least conceding team. In 18 games, we have conceded only seven goals which is fantastic. We aren't scoring much but on our good day we score many goals."

"Actually it's a fact. Any team that knows how to play football playing on this pitch will play well and that's my reason for coming to Akwa United. When I become the coach of Akwa United in 2017 because I said with this pitch I can be able to translate any type of football, beautiful football I want to teach.

"I'm happy even yesterday (Saturday) I told my boys during the checkup that with this field I don't see us not playing well, the result is another thing. Not playing well on this pitch, I will blame you guys," he added.

The 57-year-old has previously coached Enyimba, Wikki Tourists, Akwa United and the national U-17 team.