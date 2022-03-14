Nigeria: Reps Caution Govt Against Appointing 4 Additional Commissioners for Paramilitary Board

14 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives weekend met with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the executive bill seeking to create a unified board for all the para-military agencies under the ministry.

House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa said appointing four additional commissioners to into the proposed board could be a financial burden on the government.

Earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Nasir Sani Zangon Daura, said the committee had studied the bill and would work with all stakeholders on what was needed to be done.

Aregbesola explained that the executive was seeking the amendment of the Nigeria Immigration and Prisons Board Act to enable inclusion of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Fire Service.

He said this was to align the functions and structures of the organisations as well as matters of recruitment, promotion, remunerations, discipline and other issues.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X