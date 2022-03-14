Nigeria: Reps Caution Govt Against Appointing 4 Additional Commissioners for Paramilitary Board

The House of Representatives weekend met with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the executive bill seeking to create a unified board for all the para-military agencies under the ministry.

House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa said appointing four additional commissioners to into the proposed board could be a financial burden on the government.

Earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Nasir Sani Zangon Daura, said the committee had studied the bill and would work with all stakeholders on what was needed to be done.

Aregbesola explained that the executive was seeking the amendment of the Nigeria Immigration and Prisons Board Act to enable inclusion of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Fire Service.

He said this was to align the functions and structures of the organisations as well as matters of recruitment, promotion, remunerations, discipline and other issues.