South Africa: New Faces Emerge As Hugo Broos Continues Search for Perfect Bafana Team

analysis

The coach of South Africa's national football team intends to bring in new blood for upcoming friendlies in Europe.

Bafana Bafana are still licking their wounds from the controversial 1-0 loss they suffered at the hands of Ghana in their final World Cup qualifiers' match in November last year. Their defeat ended South Africa's hopes of appearing at the global football spectacle for the first time since 2010, when they were hosts.

The subsequent fallout from the disappointing result led to the Ghana Football Association launching a scathing attack on the South African Football Association (Safa), accusing it of "disrespect" and "spreading falsehoods". All this because Safa felt that the officiating in that do-or-die clash had been blatantly biased and against them.

Safa asked football's global custodian Fifa to look into the possibility that the officials could have been coerced by a betting syndicate to influence the overall outcome of the game. Ghana's FA saw this as South Africa being sore losers.

The saga ended in December 2021, when Fifa dismissed the South African appeal and the result stood.

This meant Ghana progressed to the third and final stage of World Cup qualification, while South Africa - despite a gallant...