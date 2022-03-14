Tanzania: Tz to Host Amecea Conference in July

TANZANIA is set to host the 20th general assembly of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) in July this year to discuss among others environmental protection for sustainable development.

The conference themed 'Environment Impact on integral Human development ' will take place from July 8-18 this year.

The Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Secretary General Dr Charles Kitima told journalists on Thursday that every person in the society has the responsibility of caring for the environment.

He said according to scriptures human beings have been given the responsibility to manage nature as well as own other creatures thus various innovations must be used to preserve them for a wide future..

"This year's conference will highlight the importance of raising African awareness and public opinion on the urgency of climate change, especially on biodiversity protection, sustainable exploitation of natural resources and on the importance of ensuring universal access to clean water and air in critical times and for the future of humanity that is at risk of self-destruction. "

Dr Kitima said natural vegetation should be taken care of and everyone should be an ambassador for conservation by planting trees in their surroundings

Either, he said families will plant trees on the advice of experts in order to preserve the environment that modern humans have found.

"We have organized tree nurseries on the advice of experts for at least every household to plant at least 20 trees so that there can be forests that produce timber, firewood, poles and also hunting activities can be done including animal conservation," said Kitima.

"Let's unite with the bishops of AMECEA to take care of the world that is our home... recognize that it is our collective responsibility to build a habit of valuing all resources and ensuring that we use them equally among all living things and no one will suffer from poverty, hunger or injustice... ," said Dr Kitima.

He said as a way to care for and develop the environment, people should be motivated to plant trees." If every family has between 10 and 20 shade trees, fruit trees and also, they can see the importance of having suburban forests that will help even raise family incomes.

Dr Kitima said special education should be given to people, even the one who cut wood to know how they can cut branches and not the tree itself.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Hassan Mwinyi have been emphasizing on environmental protection and the blue economy which without environment conservation cannot be materialise.

Dr Kitima further said that in November last year the bishops launched a strategy to create a green Tanzania for the protection of the environment for sustainable human development, the green Tanzania that they are going to manage within the next five years.

Dr Kitima said the conference will evaluate the last meeting held in July 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia under the theme 'Pleasant Diversity, Equality and Unity in Peace in God as well as the Paris 2021 environmental agreement.

AMECEA is the association of Episcopal conferences of Eastern Africa and the coordinating body of the catholic dioceses established in 1961 which made up of Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, Sudan and. Somalia and Djibouti will be invited. The last conference in the country was held in 2002.

According to Kitima, this year's conference is expected to bring together 120 bishops from member states, representatives and 450 other experts from those countries.