Tanzania: Tz to Start Extraction of Rare Earth Minerals

MINERALS Deputy Minister Dr Steven Kiruswa has said that the government is set to sign a contract for extraction rare earth minerals found in Ngwala ward, Songwe district.

He said that currently experts were going through the agreements and thereafter the license will be issued soon.

"This is due to the fact that the government has already seen significant benefits due to the potential of the PRNG company which will extract the minerals to the local community," Dr Kiruswa said during his tour of Ngwala village on Thursday as part of his two day visit to Songwe district to inspect mining activities.

On his part, Songwe District Commissioner Simon Simalenga said that through the company Ngwala and Songwe district residents will continue to benefit and get various opportunities through the investment including employments.

On his part, PRNG investor Ismail Diwani said that the visit by the deputy minister has brought hope to them following the high competition on obtaining the minerals in the world.

He said automotive industries in the world are changing from manufacturing fuel powered to electric powered cars while the rare earth minerals with high quality are abundant at Songwe district.

The deputy minister has concluded his two day tour of Songwe District which involved visiting artisanal and large scale miners and address the challenges which were facing them.