Tanzania: Samia At One - State Prioritises Idofi Health Project

THE construction of state-of-the-art medical devices and drug industries at Idofi in Njombe Region has been speeded up from 10 to 85 per cent within one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership.

The project, which is undertaken in Njombe Region under the Medical Stores Department (MSD), consists of four factories for producing gloves, tablets, capsules and syrup at the same area of Idofi Street.

MSD Director of Administration and Human Resources, Erick Mapunda, said the project would be completed between three to six months from now and immediately become operational.

Mr Mapunda was speaking to journalists on behalf of the Director General Brig General, Dr Gabriel Mhidize, when the scribes from different media houses visited the construction site here at Idofi.

"During the one year period under President Samia, we have witnessed fast-tracking of this project from when it was at initial stages -10 per cent to 85 per cent currently. During this period, all structures have been built and machineries have been purchased and installation is ongoing," Mr Mapunda explained.

By the end of last year, a total of about 16.8bn/- was spent on implementation of the project.

Speaking over benefits of the multi-billion project, Mr Mapunda said it would be saving 33bn/- government's money used to buy medical devices and drugs annually.

Currently, the government imports about 90 per cent of the medical devices and drugs needed in the country's health sector.

"The project will address the challenge of availability of medicines and medical devices which currently 90 per cent comes from abroad," he elaborated.

Furthermore, Tanzanians would be accessing drugs and medical devices at affordable prices upon producing them locally, hence lowering costs of health services in the country.

Detailing each factory, Mr Mapunda said the medical gloves industry will be producing both examination and surgical gloves to meet the country's demand by 85 per cent.

The industry will be manufacturing 20,000 gloves per hour, meaning 10,000 pairs per hour and 240,000 pairs per day.

On the other hand, the tablets manufacturing plant will be producing 330,000 tablets per hour while that for capsules has capacity to produce 425,000 capsules per hour, including paracetamol, Amoxycillin, Erythromycin and Ampiclox.

The syrup industry will have the capacity of producing 180 tonnes of syrup per hour, including cough syrup, paracetamol syrup, cotrimoxazole syrup and Metronidazole syrup.

However, the MSD has embarked on encouraging farmers to grow Amazonian rubber trees (Hevea brasiliensis), in order to supply enough materials to its medical glove factory, currently such raw materials could only be sourced from Zanzibar and Tanga.

Earlier, Consultant Engineer Shiwa Mushi explained that while installation of machines for the gloves industry was ongoing, they were also doing trials of the plant.

Head of government communication in the Ministry of Health, Ms Catherine Sungura, said in the past one year the health sector has recorded great strides, especially in the area of service provision by bringing specialized medical services down to regional and district hospitals.

This has been possible through purchase of more specialized medical equipment that were supplied in those hospitals during the sixth-phase government.