Zambia: President Cyril Ramaphosa On Passing of Former President Rupiah Banda of Zambia

12 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of government and the people of Republic of South Africa conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Republic Zambia following the passing of former President Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

President Rupiah Banda, who served from 2008 and 2011, passed away last night, Friday, 11 March, in Lusaka at age 85. This followed two years of illness.

President Banda served as a senior diplomat in several posts under first President Kenneth Kaunda before being appointed as Vice-President in 2006 by then President Levy Mwanawasa.

President Ramaphosa says the people of our two nations are united in mourning the passing of President Banda.

May his soul rest in peace.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X