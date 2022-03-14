Zambia: President Cyril Ramaphosa On Passing of Former President Rupiah Banda of Zambia

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of government and the people of Republic of South Africa conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Republic Zambia following the passing of former President Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

President Rupiah Banda, who served from 2008 and 2011, passed away last night, Friday, 11 March, in Lusaka at age 85. This followed two years of illness.

President Banda served as a senior diplomat in several posts under first President Kenneth Kaunda before being appointed as Vice-President in 2006 by then President Levy Mwanawasa.

President Ramaphosa says the people of our two nations are united in mourning the passing of President Banda.

May his soul rest in peace.